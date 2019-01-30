Lemon, Cuomo Mock Trump For Tweet On Global ‘Waming’

CNN’s Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon mocked President Donald Trump at the end of the former’s show Tuesday night for a tweet he published in response to the historically cold temperatures currently being felt throughout the country, asking global warming to “come back.”

“A polar vortex. That’s cold air recirculating again and again in one area. It’s gripping much of the north and it means record smashing cold. Look at the numbers on your screen. Holy moly. So the president sees this and it prompts him to tweet the following,” Cuomo began. (RELATED: CNN’s Chris Cuomo Kisses Don Lemon After Attacking Sarah Sanders)

Cuomo then read a loud Trump’s tweet from Monday that says, “In the beautiful Midwest, windchill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees, the coldest ever recorded. In coming days, expected to get even colder. People can’t last outside even for minutes. What the hell is going on with Global Waming? (sic) Please come back fast, we need you!”

“I give him points for hell and global warming, I wonder if that was intentional. And spelling, well that’s extra credit for this president. So we’ll assume we know what he’s talking about,” he continued. “Facts first, climate change hasn’t gone anywhere. Weather and climate. Okay. You have to separate those a little bit in the analysis. You can Google it.” (RELATED: Cuomo Condemns Lemon For What He Said He’d Do To Trump At HW’s Funeral If He Were Obama)

“Even his own government agency, NOAA, had to correct him. Again the Intel chiefs weren’t enough. ‘Winter storms don’t prove that global warming isn’t happening.’ Let’s bring in D. Lemon. This is an argument that, —” Cuomo started laughing when he saw Lemon wearing a winter hat and was clutching what was supposed to appear to be a hot beverage.

Cuomo continued, “You should have been like in shorts and like bermudas. And been like, still global warming, it’s still too hot. That’s a nice hat.”

“It’s for Kevin. It’s for my trusty floor director here. Here you go, buddy,” Lemon stated.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning of “extreme and dangerous” weather across the Great Plains and Great Lakes where the wind chill could fall as low as -60 degrees Fahrenheit. (RELATED: Trump Wishes For ‘Good Old Fashioned Global Warming’ As Deep Freeze Hits Us East)

Trump has previously joked about global warming when temperatures drop. He used the same joke during Thanksgiving 2018, when he said, “Whatever happened to Global Warming?”

He also made a similar joke on New Year’s Eve 2017.

