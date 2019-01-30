Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Floats Once Again Idea Of Presidential Run: ‘I’m Not Ruling It Out’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson once again floated the idea that he’s not “ruling out” a run for president, but clarified that it won’t be happening for 2020.

“I saw Kamala Harris’ speech the other day and thought it was good,” the 46-year-old actor explained during his appearance at Sundance Film Festival promoting his latest film “Fighting With My Family,” per IndieWire Tuesday. (RELATED: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Considers Running For Office)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock) on Dec 13, 2018 at 6:57am PST

“Just for me, I lack the experience, I lack a lot of things,” he added. “Certainly not right now.” (RELATED: Oprah Doesn’t Rule Out A Presidential Run)

However, the “Baywatch” star, whose name was previously floated as a potential candidate to go up against President Donald Trump in 2020, was quick to point out the idea of running for president at a later time still intrigues him.

“I’m not ruling it out,” the “Central Intelligence” star shared. “I’m not ruling out the idea if I could make a bigger impact somehow, or potentially surround myself with good people.”

Johnson continued, “We’re staying in our lane. I have a lot of friends who are politicians, many former presidents, senators, former senators. You name it, on every level. ”

“While it is extremely flattering that a good amount of people feel that I should run for president, or make a decent president, or not suck at a being president, at the end of the day, I have a tremendous amount of respect for that position,” the actor explained.

Even Johnson’s manager and ex-wife Dany Garcia agreed that the actor at this point was “not in politics,” at least not yet.

“If we were committed, we’d move the production company aside and say, ‘This is who we are,” Garcia said. “We have a relationship with the audience based upon a premise, and that’s why they chose to have a relationship with us. What’s my right to change that premise so that now you suddenly have a political relationship with me? You didn’t choose to have a political relationship. Maybe now they do. But it’s about respecting why you engaged with us.”