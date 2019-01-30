Rams Quarterback Jared Goff Talks About ‘Staying Even-Keeled’

The NFL recently published a fascinating profile on Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff, and it’s worth the read for football fans.

Michael Silver wrote the following in the NFL.com profile of Goff ahead of the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots:

And Goff, who has absorbed an inordinate share of outside skepticism during his young career — having been stigmatized for, among other things, having small hands, going 0-7 during a rough rookie season and being a so-called system quarterback — believes that staying even-keeled gives him the best chance to be exceptional. “I think that’s the way you should be as a quarterback,” he told me last Wednesday. “I think there is some time to show emotion and to have passion, and to show that intensity to people. At the same time, I think having a guy that can be the same all the time, good or bad, is super important.”

Whether you’re cheering for the Patriots or Rams, Goff is 100 percent correct when it comes to remaining level in big moments.

Learn to live between the four and the six. Never get too high and never get too low. If you do, that’s how you find yourself making mistakes because you get intimated by the situation or stages. (RELATED: Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady Doesn’t Have Any Advice For Rams Star Jared Goff)

I won a state title in basketball. I didn’t play much but a ring is a ring. You know what I did after winning the title? Pretty much nothing because I don’t celebrate things I expect to do. Most cities burn down when they win a championship. It was just another regular Saturday for me.

That’s the difference between living in between the four and the six and people who ride emotional roller coasters. (RELATED: The Patriots Will Face The Rams In The Super Bowl)

Russell Wilson is very similar and well-known for remaining level at all times. I don’t know if Brady is on the record with his thoughts, but I’d be willing to bet a lot of money he’s the same way. Pretty much all champions are built that way. It doesn’t matter if you throw an interception. You get right back out there, forget about it and keep spinning it. That’s what winners do.

I know I’ve said this about a billion times at this point, but I just can’t wait for Sunday to get here. The Super Bowl can’t get here fast enough.

It's going to be an epic game on every single level!

