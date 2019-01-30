Johnny Manziel Says He’s A ‘Big Tom Brady Guy’

Johnny Manziel sounds like he’s cheering for the Patriots in the Super Bowl against the Rams.

Manziel pointed out the obvious fact that he lives in Los Angeles, where the Rams are located, but he didn’t sound like he has a lot of loyalty for them.

The Texas A&M legend told Global News the following Wednesday when discussing the Patriots and Tom Brady:

I’m a big Tom Brady guy. I’m a big Pats guy over the course of these last couple years. So, I think it’s going to be a great matchup, a great game … He’s a good player. He’s as good as it gets, and you just look at his greatness and what he’s done on the field. Who wouldn’t want to emulate that and be like that? So, definitely a lot to learn from a guy like Brady.

You can watch his full comments below:

See, Manziel does have his head on straight because you’d have to be an idiot not to recognize just how great Brady is on the football field.

It’s also worth pointing out that there was some very real speculation the Patriots were going to give Manziel a look this past offseason. They didn’t end up signing him, but it was a hot topic for a minute or two. (RELATED: Watch Johnny Manziel‘s Complete Highlights From His First Season Back In Pro Football)

Hey, winners recognize other winners. Manziel is a Heisman winner and widely-regarded as one of the greatest college football quarterbacks to ever pick up a football.

Brady has won five Super Bowls and is gunning for his sixth. That’s about as impressive as it can get when it comes to football.

Make sure to be watching this Sunday on CBS. It should be a hell of a game when the Rams and the Patriots take the field.

We know Johnny Football will be watching.

