Justin Bieber Just Came Out With A Clothing Line. But There’s Just One Problem

Justin Bieber is the proud owner of a new clothing line.

The pop superstar, 24, launched his minimalist luxury line on Tuesday. The company, which is called Drew House (after Bieber’s middle name), announced its launch via Instagram. (RELATED: Here’s When Justin Bieber Is Getting Married)

In addition to Drew, Bieber also trademarked the phrases “The House Of Drew,” and “La Maison Drew.” It looks pretty simple, drab colors, boxy cuts, oversized sweatshirts.

But it’s not exactly original. In fact, another massive celebrity has a company that pretty much sells the exact same thing. What’s it called again? It’s not that big of a deal. Nobody really talks about it and the celebrity definitely isn’t controversial or anything.

Oh wait. It’s Yeezy. Kanye West designs pretty much the EXACT same thing.

And it looks like House Of Drew shares Yeezy’s price points too. A pair of super dumpy looking cutoff corduroy shorts retails for $138.

Perhaps imitation is the best form of flattery…and the best way to make a quick buck.

