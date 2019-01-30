Kelly Ripa Teases Return To Television In This Hit Show

Kelly Ripa dropped a teaser Tuesday announcing her return to TV with an appearance on the hit CW show “Riverdale,” and it’s got everyone talking.

“A good mistress always carries protection……..and Mrs. Mulwray is a good mistress. See for yourself tomorrow night on @thecwriverdale 8pm/7 central,” the 48-year-old actress captioned her post on Instagram, along with a photo of her holding a gun.

In the comments section, her husband actor Mark Consuelos replied to the post, "Leave the gun, take the cannolis."

The day before, the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host shared during an interview on “Recap Rewind” about her guest spot as Mrs. Mulray on the hit CW show alongside her husband Consuelos and how it came to be.

“All roles in my acting career have trickled through my husband. I’m not kidding,” Ripa explained. “I often say would I even have an acting career if it were not for Mark.”

“Mark said to me, ‘Oh Roberto wants to know if maybe you’ll play my mistress,'” she added. “I was like, shouldn’t Marisol [Nichols] play your mistress? In my mind, I am so honored and so blown away at the concept that anybody would consider me mistress material. So I said yes.”

“I’m really excited,” Consuelos recently told PEOPLE. “The Consuelos family one by one is going be on Riverdale. I love it!”

“It was so much fun,” he added. “We got to spend the weekend up in Vancouver [where Riverdale is filmed] and we had a nice little weekend there.”

The celebrity pair have been married for 22 years after first meeting on the hit ABC daytime drama “All My Children” and later tying the knot on May 1, 1996. They have three kids together.