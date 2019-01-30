Three Killed In Medical Helicopter Crash

Your first name

A medical helicopter set to pick up a patient crashed 70 miles southeast of Columbus, Ohio, killing all three people on board Tuesday.

Pilot Jennifer Topper, 34, nurse Bradley Haynes, 48, and nurse Rachel Cunningham, 33, died, according to a statement from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Tuesday. Nobody in the surrounding area was injured.

The plane was going to pick up a patient in an Ohio hospital, but crashed at 6:50 a.m., ABC News reported.

“We are obviously devastated,” Vice President of Emergency Medical Services for Survival Flight Inc. Andy Arthurs said, according to ABC News.

The state’s highway patrol found the wreckage of the Bell 407 helicopter at 10:16 a.m.

It is unclear how the crash occurred and investigation is ongoing. (RELATED: Captain Sully Successfully Landed On The Hudson River 10 Years Ago)

Survival Flight Inc. focuses on air medical transportation and has bases in Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois and Oklahoma. The planes, however, will fly to any part of the U.S., according to the organization’s website.

