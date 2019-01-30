VOTE: Do You Want To See Male Cheerleaders In The Super Bowl?

While watching Super Bowl LII, we can expect to be witness to some intense moments on the field. We can bet on seeing Tom Brady dishing passes and possibly winning his sixth ring, the Rams defense putting together a couple of big stops and Maroon 5 hopefully playing their songs from the early 2000s in the halftime show.

The 53rd Super Bowl, however, is bringing another unexpected surprise to the table: male cheerleaders.

At the beginning of the season, the Los Angeles Rams brought on Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies as the first male cheerleaders in NFL history.

With the Rams making it to the Super Bowl, the two are about to be the first male cheerleaders ever to perform at the biggest game of the year.

The thought of seeing male cheerleaders on Sunday is daunting for some, just ask Daily Caller's own David Hookstead.

