Patriots Owner Robert Craft Expects Tom Brady To Be The Team’s QB For ‘Quite Awhile’

New England Patriots owner Robert Craft isn’t worried about Tom Brady retiring anytime soon.

“I would be quite surprised if he didn’t continue for quite awhile as our quarterback,” Kraft told the media Wednesday, according to ESPN.

This is just the latest piece of evidence to suggest that we shouldn’t expect Brady to retire anytime soon.

Brady already made it clear the Super Bowl won’t be his last game, and now the owner of the team is pretty much saying he’d be shocked if he retired. (RELATED: Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady Doesn’t Have Any Advice For Rams Star Jared Goff)

If you’re a fan of the Patriots, this is all music to your ears.

Why would Brady want to retire right now if he doesn’t have to? He’s trying to just stack up rings.

You can’t win championships from your couch. You win those by getting on the gridiron and dominating. That’s a fact, my friends.

It really is going to be interesting to see just how long Brady can keep playing in the NFL. He’s already won five rings, and he’s 60 minutes of great football this Sunday against the Rams from getting another one.

His career is something that will be studied for many years to come. I can promise you all that much.

