Pelicans Star Anthony Davis Fined $50,000 For Public Trade Demand
New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis was hit with a hefty fine late Tuesday from the NBA.
Davis was fined $50,000 for making a public trade demand, according to ESPN. The superstar center has been in the news nonstop the past couple days after he refused to sign a contract extension and made it known he didn’t wanna play for the Pelicans anymore.
There has been plenty of talk about the Lakers trying to snag up Davis in a trade, but that just seems foolish on part of Los Angeles if they have to pay a king’s ransom.
Also, I’m not sure how much of an impact $50,000 is going to have on Davis’ financial situation. He’s slated to make more than $25 million this season. Getting fined that amount of money is no joke, but I think he’ll still be able to put food on the table. (RELATED: Lakers Would Have To Trade Lonzo Ball In Order To Get Anthony Davis)
Now, we just wait to see if the Pelicans are actually going to move him before the deadline. If they can get a really great deal, then I don’t know why they wouldn’t.
Keeping a player who doesn’t want to be around isn’t exactly a recipe for success.
I guess we’ll all just have to wait to find out how this circus ends! As always, it should be entertaining.