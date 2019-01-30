Pelicans Star Anthony Davis Fined $50,000 For Public Trade Demand

New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis was hit with a hefty fine late Tuesday from the NBA.

Davis was fined $50,000 for making a public trade demand, according to ESPN. The superstar center has been in the news nonstop the past couple days after he refused to sign a contract extension and made it known he didn’t wanna play for the Pelicans anymore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Davis (@antdavis23) on Jan 7, 2019 at 8:05pm PST

There has been plenty of talk about the Lakers trying to snag up Davis in a trade, but that just seems foolish on part of Los Angeles if they have to pay a king’s ransom.

Also, I’m not sure how much of an impact $50,000 is going to have on Davis’ financial situation. He’s slated to make more than $25 million this season. Getting fined that amount of money is no joke, but I think he’ll still be able to put food on the table. (RELATED: Lakers Would Have To Trade Lonzo Ball In Order To Get Anthony Davis)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Davis (@antdavis23) on Nov 28, 2018 at 10:37pm PST

Now, we just wait to see if the Pelicans are actually going to move him before the deadline. If they can get a really great deal, then I don’t know why they wouldn’t.

Keeping a player who doesn’t want to be around isn’t exactly a recipe for success.

I guess we’ll all just have to wait to find out how this circus ends! As always, it should be entertaining.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter