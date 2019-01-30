Planned Parenthood President Wants People To Think About Abortion As ‘Any Other Aspect Of Medical Care’

The president of America’s largest abortion organization said that people should think about abortion as a necessity, much like insulin for diabetic persons.

“I want people to think about what if this were any other aspect of medical care. Imagine if the Trump administration prevented people with diabetes from talking to their doctors about insulin,” Planned Parenthood President Leana Wen said in an interview last week, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

“Whatever decisions are coming up have nothing to do with medicine and everything to do with politics,” she added.

Wen assumed her role as president on Nov. 12, 2018. She was previously the Baltimore city health commissioner and an emergency physician.

Wen previously claimed that Planned Parenthood’s work is “about saving people’s lives,” but switched her tune in early January. “What we will always be here to do is provide abortion access as part of the full spectrum of reproductive health care, it’s who we are,” she said. (RELATED: Planned Parenthood President Says Organization Is All ‘About Saving People’s Lives’)

Wen’s remarks appeared shortly before Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam floated legal infanticide as a possibility in a Wednesday morning interview. “If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother,” Northam said.

Legislation in Virginia, HB 2491, would repeal the state’s current restrictions on late-term abortions and allow elective abortions until 40 weeks in pregnancy. The bill allows a doctor to perform an abortion when a woman is dilating, meaning she is about to give birth.

Roe v. Wade gave women the right to abort up to the point of fetal “viability.” Physicians generally point to between 22 and 24 weeks as the point at which a newborn baby can survive outside the womb.

Political leaders and members of the media have slammed Northam for the remarks.

Seems to me Ralph Northam, the @GovernorVA needs to resign. Hard to come back from advocating infanticide. #NorthamResign. — Matt Sarelson (@MSarelson) January 30, 2019

WATCH:

Gov. Ralph Northam (D) endorses killing born-alive infants: “If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired” pic.twitter.com/gIwFDQ8raC — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 30, 2019

.@BenSasse on Gov Northam’s comments: “I don’t care what party you’re from – if you can’t say that it’s wrong to leave babies to die after birth, get the hell out of public office.” https://t.co/c5wdVFKpk0 pic.twitter.com/aNM1eldy9Q — James Wegmann (@jameswegmann) January 30, 2019

Planned Parenthood did not respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment in time for publication.

