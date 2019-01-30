Here’s A Bunch Of Insane Photos From The Polar Vortex In The Midwest
A record-breaking cold snap is sweeping a considerable portion of the American Midwest this week, and some brave individuals have left their houses to let the rest of the world know just how bone-chilling it is.
As of Wednesday morning, wind chills in the midwest reached -47 Fahrenheit in Chicago, -49 in Minneapolis, and -53 in Fargo. Jan. 30 is on track to be the coldest day ever recorded in many areas, and people are coping with it in some pretty wild ways. (RELATED: It’s So Cold In Chicago, Rail Crews Are Lighting Tracks On Fire Just To Keep Them Running)
Here are some of the most unbelievable videos from the polar vortex in the Midwest:
It’s a little cold in #Chiberia @barstoolWSD @barstoolcarl @RedLineRadio pic.twitter.com/jzhVQQnLAz
— Terry Greenbeans (@TerryGreenbeans) January 30, 2019
Throwing a cup of boiling water in the air, when it’s minus 27 degrees (celsius). #chicago #PolarVortex2019 pic.twitter.com/fgRZHnwVvo
— Adam Roberts (@ARobertsjourno) January 30, 2019
Chilly morning in #Chicago #PolarVortex pic.twitter.com/RZjz0sCFe8
— Mark Powell (@FrGoose13) January 30, 2019
So it’s a bit chilly in #Chicago Feel free to use, @accuweather @ABC7Chicago #polarvortex #deepfreeze #chicago #windchill #freezing #brrrr pic.twitter.com/7BjhuBI6y4
— jordanwilson04 (@jordanwilson04) January 30, 2019
Look at this amazing #sunrise over #lakeMichican and the #Chicago skyline on a historically cold day. #Chiberia #Chicagoweather #PolarVortex @accuweather @breakingweather pic.twitter.com/1LE1OrUUCI
— Jonathan Petramala (@jpetramala) January 30, 2019
Tied at the half #chiberia #PolarVortex pic.twitter.com/FoQAB0RqaO
— Nisha Mathur (@heroabstract) January 30, 2019
Lake Michigan right now. #Chiberia #PolarVortex2019 pic.twitter.com/yBdXPnsGLe
— IPG87 (@irshaad87) January 30, 2019
This is how much snow fell in Kalamazoo, Michigan in one night. #PolarVortex pic.twitter.com/9c4xbwqwkZ
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 30, 2019
40-foot wall of ice steam on Lake Michigan today outside my window. Chicago is on lockdown today — ain’t nobody going anywhere! #Chiberia #CabinFever pic.twitter.com/qIfcX7SZbm
— Susana leyva (@SusanaLeyva) January 30, 2019
Lake ice looked amazing from atop @360chicago this evening. It was nice to be out of the elements while shooting in a normal amount of layers for once, too. #ILwx #Chiberia pic.twitter.com/PftRb3Fq6V
— Nick Ulivieri (@ChiPhotoGuy) January 30, 2019
#Chiberia ain’t got nothin’ on #Bloomington & @WBNQ #PolarVortex pic.twitter.com/IsDV6EEZ3K
— John Davies (@RadioDavies) January 30, 2019
#PolarVortex2019: Crews set fires to keep train tracks from contracting as Chicago faces record low temperatures pic.twitter.com/VXhrKPnpX2
— TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) January 30, 2019
Is this how you do it? #PolarVortex pic.twitter.com/RHxYF4HHLW
— adam (@sighadam) January 30, 2019
How cold is it? Our meteorologists are running out of colors when displaying the wind chill forecast. Tim Halbach, our Warning Coordination Meteorologist @NWSMKX, pauses for a quick photo before adjusting his color curve to better capture the extreme cold. #PolarVortex pic.twitter.com/Yq4rv4hT6P
— NWS (@NWS) January 30, 2019