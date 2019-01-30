Here’s A Bunch Of Insane Photos From The Polar Vortex In The Midwest

Your first name

A record-breaking cold snap is sweeping a considerable portion of the American Midwest this week, and some brave individuals have left their houses to let the rest of the world know just how bone-chilling it is.

As of Wednesday morning, wind chills in the midwest reached -47 Fahrenheit in Chicago, -49 in Minneapolis, and -53 in Fargo. Jan. 30 is on track to be the coldest day ever recorded in many areas, and people are coping with it in some pretty wild ways. (RELATED: It’s So Cold In Chicago, Rail Crews Are Lighting Tracks On Fire Just To Keep Them Running)

Here are some of the most unbelievable videos from the polar vortex in the Midwest:

Throwing a cup of boiling water in the air, when it’s minus 27 degrees (celsius). #chicago #PolarVortex2019 pic.twitter.com/fgRZHnwVvo — Adam Roberts (@ARobertsjourno) January 30, 2019

This is how much snow fell in Kalamazoo, Michigan in one night. #PolarVortex pic.twitter.com/9c4xbwqwkZ — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 30, 2019

40-foot wall of ice steam on Lake Michigan today outside my window. Chicago is on lockdown today — ain’t nobody going anywhere! #Chiberia #CabinFever pic.twitter.com/qIfcX7SZbm — Susana leyva (@SusanaLeyva) January 30, 2019

Lake ice looked amazing from atop @360chicago this evening. It was nice to be out of the elements while shooting in a normal amount of layers for once, too. #ILwx #Chiberia pic.twitter.com/PftRb3Fq6V — Nick Ulivieri (@ChiPhotoGuy) January 30, 2019

#PolarVortex2019: Crews set fires to keep train tracks from contracting as Chicago faces record low temperatures pic.twitter.com/VXhrKPnpX2 — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) January 30, 2019

How cold is it? Our meteorologists are running out of colors when displaying the wind chill forecast. Tim Halbach, our Warning Coordination Meteorologist @NWSMKX, pauses for a quick photo before adjusting his color curve to better capture the extreme cold. #PolarVortex pic.twitter.com/Yq4rv4hT6P — NWS (@NWS) January 30, 2019

