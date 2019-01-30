Here’s A Bunch Of Insane Photos From The Polar Vortex In The Midwest

Jena Greene | Reporter

A record-breaking cold snap is sweeping a considerable portion of the American Midwest this week, and some brave individuals have left their houses to let the rest of the world know just how bone-chilling it is.

As of Wednesday morning, wind chills in the midwest reached -47 Fahrenheit in Chicago, -49 in Minneapolis, and -53 in Fargo. Jan. 30 is on track to be the coldest day ever recorded in many areas, and people are coping with it in some pretty wild ways. (RELATED: It’s So Cold In Chicago, Rail Crews Are Lighting Tracks On Fire Just To Keep Them Running)

Here are some of the most unbelievable videos from the polar vortex in the Midwest:

