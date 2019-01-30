Ricky Gervais: ‘There’s Never Been A Better Time To Wind People Up’

Ricky Gervais thinks it’s the best time to be a comedian right now.

No stranger to controversy, Gervais claims the politically charged atmosphere right now is the perfect time to bait an audience. (RELATED: Ricky Gervais: ‘I Can’t Push Boundaries Enough’ In Trump Era)

“I really don’t understand why comedians moan about ‘outrage culture,'” Gervais wrote to his over 13 million Twitters. “There’s never been a better time to wind people up.”

I really don’t understand why comedians moan about ‘outrage culture’. There’s never been a better time to wind people up. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 30, 2019

The tweet has received over 8 million likes since it was posted late Tuesday night.

One of his followers responded to the tweet, saying in part, “A comedians [sic] job is to find the line and push it.”

You’re right Ricky. But I think part of the reason why they complain about it, is because once they make a statement that winds people up, they get publicly shamed, made to issue apologies, and even blacklisted. A comedians job is to find the line and push it. — Drunken Patriot Podcast (@drunken_patriot) January 30, 2019

“Exactly,” Gervais responded. “I’m saying don’t complain about people being offended, ignore them. Or offend them some more. They’re going to be offended anyway. Give them what they want :)”

Exactly. I’m saying don’t complain about people being offended, ignore them. Or offend them some more. They’re going to be offended anyway. Give them what they want 🙂 — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 30, 2019

Ricky Gervais is no stranger to his counter-culture commentary. Late last year, Gervais went viral for making a comment about comedy being dead.

“Please stop saying ‘You can’t joke about anything anymore.’ You can,” he asserted. “You can joke about whatever the fuck you like. And some people won’t like it and they will tell you they don’t like it. And then it’s up to you whether you give a fuck or not. And so on. It’s a good system.”

Please stop saying “You can’t joke about anything anymore”. You can. You can joke about whatever the fuck you like. And some people won’t like it and they will tell you they don’t like it. And then it’s up to you whether you give a fuck or not. And so on. It’s a good system. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) December 31, 2018

Follow Jena on Twitter