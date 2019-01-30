Roger Goodell Says He Understands The ‘Frustration’ Around Blown Pass Interference Call In Saints Game

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell finally broke his silence surrounding the blown pass interference call in the NFC championship game.

The New Orleans Saints were screwed out of a spot in the Super Bowl after a flag wasn’t thrown on a very obvious pass interference against the Rams. Los Angeles won the game in overtime, and it’s dominated the news ever since. (RELATED: Sean Payton Spent Three Days Eating Ice Cream And Watching Netflix After NFC Championship Game Loss)

There wasn’t a flag thrown on this play. The NFL should be embarrassed. pic.twitter.com/qL2dTyonEb — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 20, 2019

Goodell said the following during his Wednesday press conference, according to Ian Rapoport:

We understand the frustration they feel. Whenever the officiating is part of a discussion, it’s not a good thing. But we also know our officials are human. … We will look again at instant replay, should replay be expanded?

Roger Goodell, on the #Saints missed call: “We understand the frustration they feel. Whenever the officiating is part of a discussion, it’s not a good thing. But we also know our officials are human. … We will look again at instant replay, should replay be expanded?” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2019

Well, I’m sure glad to know Goodell understands the frustration people feel! That certainly makes me feel better about the whole thing! I think we can now go home and rest easy knowing that Goodell understands why people are upset.

Goodell understanding somebody’s frustration isn’t going to fix a damn thing. His comments about replay are interesting, but only if something actually happens. (RELATED: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Could Intervene On The Outcome Of The Rams Vs. Saints Game)

Otherwise, he’s just essentially running out the clock for people to forget about this whole thing, which isn’t likely to happen.

What an absolute disaster, and I think I speak for everybody when I say we don’t want a ton of penalties to be eligible for reviews. Nobody is interested in watching a five-hour football game.

Nice job, Goodell! Great job doing absolutely nothing to remedy this circus.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter

P.S: Goodell just should have announced the Saints are in the Super Bowl and really set the world on fire.