Rubio Rips Virginia Gov. Northam For ‘Infanticide’ Advocacy

Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio is taking Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to task over his apparent support for “aborting” babies that have already been born.

During a radio interview Wednesday, Northam defended the “Repeal Act,” a proposed bill that would remove all restrictions on abortion in the state of Virginia. The bill was defeated Tuesday. (RELATED: Virginia Governor Signs Bill Joining States In Expanding Medicaid Under Obamacare)

“If a mother is in labor…the infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable,” Northam said. “The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians & mother.”

Rubio fired back, expressing disbelief that a governor would support such measures.

“I never thought I would see the day that America had government officials who openly support legal infanticide,” Rubio tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

Rubio wasn’t the only senator to express their horror at Northam’s comments. Republican Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse said in a statement to National Review that anyone who expresses such beliefs should “get the hell out of public office.”

“This is morally repugnant,” Sasse said. “In just a few years pro-abortion zealots went from ‘safe, legal, and rare’ to ‘keep the newborns comfortable while the doctor debates infanticide.’ I don’t care what party you’re from — if you can’t say that it’s wrong to leave babies to die after birth, get the hell out of public office.”

Northam is serving his first term as governor of Virginia after defeating Republican Ed Gillespie in 2017. Abortion giant Planned Parenthood donated $3 million to Northam’s campaign.

