Save Over 35 Percent On This Leather RFID-Blocking Wallet

Many cards, devices, and passports use what’s called an RFID chip to store important personal information. Unfortunately, there’s a whole section of criminals out there using RFID readers to steal this information for their own gain. The Defender Leather Card Holder prevents RFID skimming via a special lining, so your sensitive information stays private. Catch it right now at The Daily Caller Shop for 38% off—that’s $29.99 instead of the normal $49 MSRP.

Defender RFID-Blocking Leather Card Holder on sale for $29.99

Once you become knowledgeable about RFID tech and how easy it is for criminals to covertly scan your information, it’s just downright silly to go unprotected. The Defender is made of nicely textured black leather—no worries about going around town with a crazy, high-tech-looking accessory. It’s built with 4 card slots, and also comes with two extra pockets to store cash in.

Unless you’re okay with the possibility of getting RFID skimmed at every corner, check out this deal—the Defender RFID-Blocking Leather Card Holder is currently only $29.99 at The Daily Caller Shop after the 38% discount.

You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop.