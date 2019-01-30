High-Level Trade Talks With China To Continue Despite Incident Involving White House Motorcade

Talks between Chinese and top White House officials will continue Thursday, despite recent events that may have caused the talks to be postponed.

A uniformed U.S. Secret Service officer was injured Wednesday as an unnamed individual was arrested for attempting to “impede the progress” of the Chinese delegation’s motorcade near the White House.

The Secret Service issued the following statement to The Daily Caller News Foundation Wednesday:

On Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at approximately 12:55 pm, near 17th and F Streets NW, U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers arrested one individual for Crossing a Police Line and Assault on a Police Officer after they attempted to impede the progress of vehicular traffic in a temporarily secured area. The individual will be transported to [the Metropolitan Police Department] 2D for processing.”

NBC News reported on details of the officer’s injury:

When paramedics arrived, the officer was sitting up in the street before he was taken to the hospital with a leg injury — possibly a dislocated knee, a fire spokesman said. His injury was considered serious, but not life-threatening, the fire official said.

NBC News also reported that “protesters were active” in the area where the incident occurred. (RELATED: Trump Has One Piece Of Advice For Lawmakers Negotiating Border Wall Funding)

The Chinese officials were “leaving the White House after trade negotiations with [U.S. Trade Representative] Robert Lighthizer,” reported The Hill.

“The two sides have just over a month to reach an agreement, or risk an escalation in their costly trade battle,” reported NPR when the talks started Wednesday.

President Donald Trump addressed trade talks with China in late December.

“Just had a long and very good call with President Xi of China,” he wrote on Twitter Dec. 29. “Deal is moving along very well. If made, it will be very comprehensive, covering all subjects, areas and points of dispute. Big progress being made!”

The two nations had agreed on concessions at the G20 Summit in late November and early December. Trump had agreed to no new tariffs.

