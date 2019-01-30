Stay Warm and Cozy With This Electric Fireplace, Nearly 50 Percent Off

It’s that time of year when we all wish we had a cozy fire to sit around, and this electric fireplace is the next best thing. This 5,200 BTU heater offers extra heating for up to 1,000 square feet of space and can even save you money on your heating bill. You can adjust the color and brightness of the realistic flame effects, which make this heater look like a vintage fireplace stove. You can also adjust the digital thermostat to set the perfect temperature.

Duraflame Electric Infrared Quartz Fireplace Stove with 3D Flame Effect, Black on sale for $151.99

This electric fireplace received an average rating of 4.4/5 stars from more than 1,000 Amazon customers, so you can bet this item will be a great addition to your home. Plus, Amazon is offering a 49 percent discount on this heater right now. While it retails for $299.99, you can get it for just $151.99, and shipping is free!

