Tom Brady Apparently Once Beat Wes Welker In A Beer Chugging Contest

Tom Brady is apparently the king of chugging some beer.

Right now, the New England Patriots quarterback is preparing to win his sixth Super Bowl when they play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, and that’s resulted in some great stories coming out about Brady. One of them involved his ability to throw back cold ones

“I realized then that Tom Brady was the greatest quarterback ever, because him and Wes Welker got in a beer-chugging contest and as good as he is being the quarterback, he’s even better chugging beer,” Brady’s former teammate Quinn Ojinnak told TMZ in a video posted Tuesday while explaining a night out at the bars. (RELATED: Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady Doesn’t Have Any Advice For Rams Star Jared Goff)

I want this to be true so badly. I want Brady to absolutely be a star at the bar like he is on the field. Nothing would be more entertaining to me than knowing the five-time Super Bowl champion could win a chugging contest without any problem.

That’s the kind of world I want to live in.

Besides, everybody knows that being an elite quarterback and being an elite beer drinker are practically the exact same thing. (RELATED: The Patriots Will Face The Rams In The Super Bowl)

Serious question here. How much money would you pay to chug beers with Tom Brady for a night? I would spend $1,000 without even thinking about it. It’d be money well spent.

Let us know in the comments how much you’d drop. I’m guessing most of you would spend a pretty penny.

