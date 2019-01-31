Trump Details What He Wants To Get Out Of High-Level China Trade Talks

President Donald Trump listed what he wants to get out of this week’s trade talks with Chinese officials in Washington, D.C., via Twitter Thursday.

“Looking for China to open their Markets not only to Financial Services, which they are now doing, but also to our Manufacturing, Farmers and other U.S. businesses and industries,” Trump wrote on Twitter Thursday. “Without this a deal would be unacceptable!”

His earlier Thursday morning tweets seemed optimistic leading up to an Oval Office meeting with Chinese officials for tariff negotiations ahead of a March 1 deadline.

“Meetings are going well with good intent and spirit on both sides,” the president wrote on Twitter Thursday. “China does not want an increase in Tariffs and feels they will do much better if they make a deal. They are correct. … No final deal will be made until my friend President Xi, and I, meet in the near future to discuss and agree on some of the long standing and more difficult points.” (RELATED: Trump Is Optimistic Ahead Of Tariff Talks With Chinese Leaders In The Oval Office)

He added: “China’s representatives and I are trying to do a complete deal, leaving NOTHING unresolved on the table. All of the many problems are being discussed and will be hopefully resolved. Tariffs on China increase to 25% on March 1st, so all working hard to complete by that date!”

China’s top economic official Vice Premier Liu He is part of the delegation in the U.S. Jan. 30 and 31. He was scheduled to speak with both U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. (RELATED: High-Level Trade Talks With China To Continue Despite Injury, Arrest During Motorcade Near White House)

The two nations had agreed on preliminary concessions at the G20 Summit in late November and early December. Trump had agreed to no new tariffs.

The Trump administration has imposed tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports, reported NPR. The U.S. wants China to purchase more of its goods like soybeans and natural gas as well as crack down on Chinese theft of U.S. intellectual property.

