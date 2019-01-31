CNN, MSNBC Didn’t Air The Most Recent Press Briefing After Complaining About Their Infrequency

Your first name

After complaining that the White House hasn’t had a press briefing in weeks, only Fox News covered White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ press conference Monday.

During Monday’s press briefing, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow both took the podium to address pertinent issues facing the country, including the turmoil in Venezuela and renewed negotiations with China over trade. Following them, Sanders came to the podium and took questions from reporters.

With such major news breaking, CNN and MSNBC opted only to air brief snippets after they aired.

First one of these in a while pic.twitter.com/DPvkQSl4ee — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 28, 2019

According to a CNN special report on the president last month, Trump has had more than 300 informal Q&A sessions, which is “quadruple the number President Obama had.” (RELATED: Trump Goes Off On Acosta, Who Refused To Hand Mic To Female Staffer)

