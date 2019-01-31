Fight The Freezing Temps With This Highly Reviewed Comforter, On Sale For $30

Prior to the winter, I thought I was all set when it came to comforters. I had a very soft, very warm down comforter, as well as several other blankets I used on top of it. That arrangement has gotten me through prior winters fine, even in the colder environs of Boston, where I used to live.

For many of you out there, I probably don’t need to tell you what happened next. The cold outside right now is unbearable. It is FREEZING. It is high time to supplement my comforters. I recommend adding this one, since it is currently over 60 percent off.

I’m not the only one to recommend this comforter — over 70 percent of the 8,300+ customers who have reviewed it have given it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars.

LINENSPA All-Season White Down Alternative Quilted Comforter – Corner Duvet Tabs – Hypoallergenic – Plush Microfiber Fill – Machine Washable – Duvet Insert or Stand-Alone Comforter – Queen on sale for $29.99

LINENSPA calls this comforter “a security blanket for grown-ups.”

