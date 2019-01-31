Pittsburgh Steelers Ju Ju Smith-Schuster Throws Shade At Team: ‘We Need To Stop Being The Kardashians’

Pittsburgh Steelers Ju Ju Smith-Schuster said that if his team wants to fix next season, everybody has stop “being the Kardashians, and play ball.”

“If you take away all the problems situations we have in the locker room and just focus on the ball,” the 22-year-old star wide receiver shared Thursday during his appearance on ESPN’s “First Take” when sports commentator Steven A. Smith asked what the “hell happened” that the Steelers didn’t make it to the playoffs. The team finished 9-6-1. (RELATED: Steelers Star Juju Smith-Schuster Reveals The Last Time He Spoke To Le’Veon Bell)

WATCH:

“You know, we rallied together. We fell short,” he added. “We have all the pieces to our puzzle — for me, personally, like I said. Let’s keep the guys, let’s focus on the main goal and just win the Super Bowl.”

Smith-Schuster added, “I think everyone just needs stop being divas. I think we need to stop being the Kardashians and just play ball.” The comments were met with loud applause from the crowd.

“I’ve learned a lot in that locker room,” the National Football League player explained, without naming names. “And I know that I would never want to be the problem to any franchise. That’s all I’m going to say.”

The comments came in light of drama surrounding the season and after teammate Antonio Brown’s decision to skip practice and miss the last game of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals — a game the Steelers needed to win if they had hopes of making it into the postseason.