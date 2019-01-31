JWoww Calls Estranged Husband A ‘Violent Person,’ Posts Video Of Her Allegedly Being Abused

Jenni “JWoww” Farley of MTV’s “Jersey Shore” called her estranged husband a “violent person” and posted a video of him allegedly abusing her.

"You are an abuser to the core, Roger Mathews," the 32-year-old reality star shared in a letter posted on her website Thursday, according to Page Six.

"If this was not enough you have spit at me. You have pushed me," she added. "You have shoved me. You have aggressively thrown me to the ground. You have prevented me from closing doors to escape having you come at me."

Farley continued, “You have belittled and disparaged me. You have threatened me. “A violent person is who you really are through and through.”

The MTV personality then shared that her two children would no longer watch their mom be a “victim of domestic violence.”

“They will not grow up watching their mother being a victim of domestic violence,” Farley wrote. “I will be a victim no longer. Roger, know this here and for always – my kindness should never again [be] mistaken for weakness. Remember that. ”

“I will not be threatened,” she added. “I will not be controlled. I will not be broken.”

She then encouraged others of domestic abuse to “seek help” because “it is not” their fault.

“If anyone is feeling down, broken, hurt or lost, please know that it is not your fault,” the reality star shared. “Please know that it is not your fault. Please don’t feel alone. Please seek help.”

The “Jersey Shore” star filed for divorce in September after three years of marriage.