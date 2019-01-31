Virginia Del. Kathy Tran Submitted Bill To Save Caterpillars On Same Day As Late-Stage Abortion Bill

The Democratic Virginia delegate who has recently come under fire for sponsoring a bill in the Virginia House of Delegates that would allow the termination of a pregnancy up to 40 weeks old, is also the chief patron of law that protects the lives of “fall cankerworms” during certain months.

Democratic Virginia Del. Kathy Tran introduced “House Bill No. 2495 – Fall cankerworm; spraying prohibited during certain months” on Jan. 9, the same day as “House Bill No. 2491 — Abortion; eliminate certain requirements.”

Tran came under fire Tuesday for her support of legislation that would allow an abortion to be performed just moments before the birth of a child. (RELATED: VA Considering Bill Legalizing Abortion Until 40 Weeks In Pregnancy)

Virginia House Democrats propose legislation to allow abortions up until the moment of birth Todd Gilbert (R): Where it’s obvious a woman is about to give birth…would that be a point at which she could still request an abortion? Kathy Tran (D): My bill would allow that, yes pic.twitter.com/UHgzU3EGDA — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 29, 2019



“Where it’s obvious a woman is about to give birth…would that be a point at which she could still request an abortion?” Republican Del. Todd Gilbert asked Tran. (RELATED: Trump Rips Virginia Democrats On Abortion Comments)

“My bill would allow that, yes,” she confirmed.

Tran’s other piece of legislation aims to protect insects such as “gypsy moths” and “cankerworms.”

According to Virginia’s Legislative Information System, House Bill No. 2495 is:

A BILL to amend and reenact § 15.2-2403 of the Code of Virginia and to amend the Code of Virginia by adding in Article 1 of Chapter 9 of Title 15.2 a section numbered 15.2-926.4, relating to cankerworms; eradication; prohibition on spraying during certain months.

Tran apparently deleted all of her social media following backlash to her abortion bill.

What do an unborn baby in the third trimester and Delegate Kathy Tran’s Twitter account have in common? Neither can defend themselves on Twitter. — Virginia GOP (RPV) (@VA_GOP) January 30, 2019



Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam attempted to defend Tran’s bill in a radio appearance Wednesday morning, but created a firestorm when he implied that he supported born-alive abortions. (RELATED: OPINION: ‘Gosnell’ Is A Sobering Depiction Of Evil Hidden In Plain Sight)

“If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother,” Northam said.

Follow William Davis on Twitter