Actor Kevin Sorbo Shuts Down Pro-Abortion Activists: ‘Building A Wall Is Immoral, But Killing A Baby’ Isn’t?

Actor Kevin Sorbo had some choice words for pro-abortion activists when he noted how the Left says “building a wall is immoral, but killing a baby” isn’t.

The comments came during his appearance Wednesday on “Fox News at Night with Shannon Bream” during a conversation about how the Democrats were being pushed “further left on abortion” following Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s late-term abortion comments. (RELATED: Virginia Governor Signs Bill Joining States In Expanding Medicaid Under Obamacare)

“The audacity of the Left. You just had a segment on there talking about the wall. They tell us building the border wall is immoral, but killing a baby right at nine months is okay and that’s fine,” the 60-year-old outspoken actor replied.

“You know, there’s a group of people about 70 years ago that decided what lives were worth living and what lives were not, and they were called the Nazis,” he added. “I mean, it’s incredible to me how far this country has fallen into such a weird, weird space. It’s just sad.”

Bream responded, “Well, and you know many on the left are going to say that’s not an accurate representation. We had someone from Planned Parenthood in the first part of our show and said that there really isn’t abortion up until birth, but we know that there are eight states now and DC that allows it pretty much up through a due date.”

“You know, Shannon, there’s a heartbeat at 22 days,” Sorbo responded. “At 22 days, there’s a heartbeat. If that’s not a life, then tell me what it is. Okay? You look back over the last century, if you want to talk about history – unfortunately, we don’t teach history anymore in schools – but if you look at the history, close to 100 million babies have been terminated ― their lives [have] been terminated in the wombs.”

“Women— I do a lot of speaking events. I do a lot of pro-life speaking events across the country. I’ve been doing it about seven years now,” he added. “People can go to KevinSorbo.net and check it out if they want me to come to their state.”

Sorbo, who’s not shy about his thoughts, continued, “But you look at what’s going on with these women that want abortions, they talk them into doing a sonogram. Of 100 percent [of] people that want abortions, and they do that sonogram, 80 percent change their mind. You know why? They hear a heartbeat, and they realize that heartbeat is not their own – 80 percent. We gotta get more of these sonograms out there. It’s very important for people to realize what’s going on inside their bodies.”