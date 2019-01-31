Lawsuit Against The NFL Over The Saints Game Gets Thrown Out Of Court

A lawsuit against the NFL over the NFC Championship game was thrown out of court Thursday.

The Saints were royally screwed in their loss to the Los Angeles Rams when the most obvious pass interference call in the history of football went uncalled. You can watch the play, which resulted in multiple lawsuits, below.

There wasn’t a flag thrown on this play. The NFL should be embarrassed. pic.twitter.com/qL2dTyonEb — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 20, 2019

According to Advocate reporter Nick Underhill, U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan ruled in favor of a lawsuit against the league from ticket holders. She also denied their request for the game to be played again. (RELATED: Sean Payton Spent Three Days Eating Ice Cream And Watching Netflix After NFC Championship Game Loss)

U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan has ruled in favor of the NFL in the Saints ticket-holder lawsuit. Denied plaintiffs’ request to return this lawsuit to state court; and the federal judge also denied their request that she order the NFL to replay the end of game. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) January 31, 2019

Well, that put an end to at least one lawsuit, and it also probably means all the other ones are dead on arrival too.

Don’t get me wrong. I would have loved to see a judge try to force the NFL to play the NFC title game again or force Goodell to change the outcome. (RELATED: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Could Intervene On The Outcome Of The Rams Vs. Saints Game)

That would have been laugh-out-loud funny, and it also would have caused absolute chaos. Everybody knows I’m all about chaos here.

Will this be the end of the crisis for the NFL? Probably not. There will still be examinations of the rules, and such. It’s certainly not over yet.

The legal angle might be over, but I can promise you this isn’t the last that we’ve heard of the NFC championship game.

