REPORT: LSU Will Give Football Coach Ed Orgeron A Contract Extension

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron apparently is getting ready for a nice contract extension.

The Advocate reported the following late Wednesday afternoon:

LSU and Ed Orgeron are working on details of a contract extension for the football coach, according to sources familiar with the situation. His current contract is set to expire at the end of 2021. Specific details of Orgeron’s extension have not been finalized. Contract extensions must meet approval by the LSU Board of Supervisors, who are next scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. March 15.

It’s pretty wild how things have changed so much since Coach O. was first made the head coach of the Tigers. Lots of people didn’t think he’d last more than a season.

Now, he’s got the Tigers rolling, and is going to likely get an extension. I’m not sure how many people really saw that coming.

I love Orgeron and find him incredibly entertaining. Yet I’m not even sure I would have guessed LSU would have had this level of success under him. It’s been very impressive.

Here’s another thing for everybody to consider. The world of college football is simply better when Orgeron and LSU are rolling.

Why is that? Well, it’s shockingly simple. He’s incredibly entertaining, he gets more TV time when the team is winning and that directly translates to fans around the country laughing. (RELATED: LSU Football Coach Pauses Press Conference Twice To Yell At His Players. The Video Is Golden)

It’s a pretty easy formula to figure out.

Let’s all hope he keeps tearing it up in the SEC for a long time. The content he provides might eventually put me in a beachside mansion.

