Here’s The Awesome Reason Prince Harry Is Spending Valentine’s Day Away From Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be spending their first Valentine’s Day together as newlyweds.

The royal couple, who married in May 2018, are spending the special day thousands of miles apart, as Prince Harry has been charged with a military duty in Bardufoss, Norway. He'll be training with the Royal Marines 200 miles inside the Arctic Circle, learning cold weather conditioning and other tactical modern warfare operations and exercises.

“Exercise Clockwork is the traditional name of the annual winter exercise, based in one of the world’s most demanding environments,” a representative for Kensington Palace reportedly said. “Set 200 miles inside the Arctic Circle in North Norway, Clockwork has trained over 16,000 Royal Marines and Royal Navy sailors and airmen since 1969.”

His trip will be no joke. Prince Harry will be working around the clock with the Royal Marines, exacting his cold weather readiness and learning how warfare is evolving from dry deserts to colder frontiers.

“Military personnel are taught how to survive, operate and fight in the extreme cold weather and gain experience of operating aircraft in severe cold weather and mountainous environments,” the rep continued. “The multinational exercise hosted by the Norwegian Armed Forces conducts Environmental Flying Qualifications, Cold Weather Survival, Tent Group Commander and Snow and Ice Driving Courses.”

Prince Harry’s current rank is a Captain General Royal, and some of his duties have taken him into some pretty dangerous areas.

We all remember the time Prince Harry ran off set in the middle of an interview to an Apache helicopter in Camp Bastion, Afghanistan during one of his tours of duty:

