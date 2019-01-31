Miley Cyrus’ Wedding Was Completely Unplanned, Report Says

Miley Cyrus’ 2018 nuptials were totally spontaneous, her now-husband Liam Hemsworth claims.

Cyrus, who had been dating Liam Hemsworth on and off for about a decade, made her first appearance as Hemsworth’s wife at the G’Day USA Gala in Australia. While there, Hemsworth spoke with Extra and revealed their special day was not the typical celebrity wedding, filled with hundreds of A list guests and fanfare. (RELATED: Liam Hemsworth Shares Shocking Photo Of His Shared House With Miley Cyrus Reduced To Ashes)

“It wasn’t hard,” Hemsworth told Extra. “We have a small group of friends. It was mainly immediate family — a spur-of-the-moment kind of thing. I am very happy to be where I am.”

Despite their spur-of-the-moment decision, Hemsworth said married life has been pretty blissful.

Saying it’s “the same but different,” Hemsworth added that settling into it came as second nature since “We’ve been together for the better part of 10 years.”

We’re happy to see that they’re finally making it work.

