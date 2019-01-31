Is The Investigation Finally Coming To An End?

President Trump told the Daily Caller in an exclusive interview that he has not spoken to U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker regarding special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation — just days after the Whitaker said he believes it “is close to being completed.”

Trump added, “I would say that I think after almost two years it certainly should be.”

Robert Mueller was named special counsel for the investigation into Russian interference during the 2016 presidential election on May 17, 2017.

Since then, he has indicted 37 entities, including 34 people and three companies that we are aware of. The most recent indictment coming less than a week ago, with Roger Stone’s early morning arrest by 29 FBI agents.

He has pleaded not guilty to seven criminal charges, including making five false statements to investigators, obstructing the investigation and witness tampering.

He is also being accused of contacting WikiLeaks during the 2016 presidential election regarding hacked Democrat emails, in an effort to harm Hillary Clinton’s campaign and affect the outcome of a federal election. (RELATED: Here’s Everything Trump Discussed In Our Oval Office Interview)

President Trump has referred to the investigation as a “witch hunt” since it launched. And, so far, none of the six indicted Trump associates have been charged with specific crimes of conspiring with Russia to affect the 2016 presidential election.

However, five of the six former Trump advisers have pleaded guilty to the charges brought to them by Robert Mueller and are currently working with the Special Counsel’s investigation. Roger Stone is the only one to plead not guilty to his charges.

Proof of any collusion with Russian officials has not been announced, but it is clear that President Trump’s campaign was filled with questionable advisers.

The United States is eagerly awaiting Robert Mueller’s final report. Tune in to see what has come from the investigation so far.