Patriots Favored By 2.5 Points Over The Rams In The Super Bowl

The New England Patriots are favored in the Super Bowl against the Rams.

The line is currently at 2.5 points in favor of the Pats. The over/under is currently at 56.5 for when the Rams and New England take the field Sunday in the biggest sporting event of the year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots) on Jan 30, 2019 at 4:06pm PST

So, what are we all thinking here for betting options? I haven’t seen the numbers yet, but I would guess the majority of the money is coming in on the Patriots at -2.5. (RELATED: The Patriots Will Face The Rams In The Super Bowl)

It just would seem that if the Pats come out to play the way they’re expected to, then a field goal gap shouldn’t be an issue at all.

Of course, there’s a reason we play the game, and anything can happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots) on Jan 21, 2019 at 9:19am PST

As for the over/under, go ahead and smash the over. This game should hopefully be a shootout and getting over 56 points shouldn’t be an issue at all. (RELATED: Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady Doesn’t Have Any Advice For Rams Star Jared Goff)

If both offenses even play at 50 percent of what they’re capable of, there should be an abundance of touchdowns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams) on Jan 24, 2019 at 8:35pm PST

Comment below with your predictions and who you’re betting on.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter