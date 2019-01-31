Pelosi Refuses To Acknowledge Northam’s Late-Term Abortion Comments

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi refused to acknowledge Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s comments on late-term abortion, claiming she does not know what he said Thursday.

“I just don’t know what he said yesterday,” Pelosi said in response to a reporter’s question about Northam’s comments.

This comes as Northam defended the “Repeal Act,” a proposed bill that would remove all restrictions on abortion in the commonwealth of Virginia, saying controversial comments about late-term abortion.

“If a mother is in labor…the infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable,” Northam said. “The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and mother.” (RELATED: Virginia Governor Asked About Abortion Until Birth. He Floats Infanticide)

VA gov on abortion this morning: “If a mother is in labor…the infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians & mother” pic.twitter.com/cc15pVLjIQ — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 30, 2019

The comments received massive pushback from Republican’s on Capitol Hill and across the country.

Pelosi’s office did not respond when contacted by The Daily Caller News Foundation.

