Print Without Ink With This Thermal Printer

Printers are an ancient relic in most homes. But there is still a need or want for paper sometimes: contracts, labels, photos, or messages can all require hard copies.

With the MEMOBIRD Mobile Thermal Printer, create paper notes straight from your mobile device. The portable printer is on sale for 25% off in the Daily Caller shop.

MEMOBIRD Mobile Thermal Printer on sale for $59.99

The MEMOBIRD Mobile Thermal Printer is different from a classic printer as it doesn’t use any ink. The thermal printer can print text messages, drawings, lists, or even secret notes to friends and loved ones. Using your phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop, transfer digital media to a printed product. An Internet connection is not necessary, so you can transport the MEMOBIRD Mobile Thermal Printer on a business or road trip. A traditional printer is bulky and requires continual ink and paper replacement, making this updated gadget a steal. The innovative printer has been reduced by $20 for a sales price of $59.99.

Travel back to the print era by purchasing the MEMOBIRD Mobile Thermal Printer in the Daily Caller shop for a sales price of $59.99.

You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop.

WATCH: