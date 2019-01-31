REPORT: New York Knicks Trading Kristaps Porzingis To The Dallas Mavericks

The New York Knicks will reportedly trade superstar center Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks and Mavericks are “finalizing” the deal at this very moment.

Let’s try that again: Dallas is finalizing a deal to land Kristaps Porzingis, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/WacB71H1JW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 31, 2019

Well, there we have it. It has not been a secret that Porzingis has wanted a change of scenery, and now he’s got one in Dallas.

I imagine the vast majority of Knicks fans can’t be too pleased right now. He was supposed to be the star for New York for years to come. (RELATED: Pelicans Star Anthony Davis Fined $50,000 For Public Trade Demand)

Now, he’s playing for a different team. Again, this is just a gut punch if you’re a big fan of the Knicks.

View this post on Instagram Rookie KP A post shared by Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) on Dec 30, 2018 at 2:06pm PST

Now, we’ll see how Porzingis does on a new team. Imagine how much it would tear up Knicks fans if he went there and just dominated as New York descended into chaos. That wouldn’t be an easy pill to swallow at all.

What a wild day in the NBA. I don’t think anybody expected the Latvian star to be playing on a new team before the sun even went down.

Pro sports, you just have to love the chaos.

