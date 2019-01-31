Afternoon Mirror: Sebastian Gorka Tells Daily Beast Reporter To Lick A Street Lamp

Quote of the Day:

“Please don’t forget to let your co-workers know how cold your commute was as soon as you walk in the door, this update is vital to their day.”

— Pat Ward, Fox News.

‘I work my butt off’

“I don’t know how people who don’t have my background, education, or connections survive in this country. Seriously. I work my butt off, constantly reading, constantly looking for ways to b ‘rich’ & I’m just barely making it. Feels like an uphill battle always. Idk how y’all do it.” — Pardes Seleh, former scriptwriter Fox News.

D.C. journalist has friends

“There are so few genuinely nice, caring people in DC and today has been one of those days when I realized how blessed I am to have found good friends.” — Caleb Hull, Washington Free Beacon.

Today in Unnecessary Tweeting

“Oatmeal raisin cookies are far superior to chocolate chip cookies. In time, you people will come to see that I am right about this.” — Rod Dreher, conservative journalist, American Conservative Mag.

Confessional: Freelance Washington journo has ‘fallen to pieces’

“Feeling rejected, or like an imposter, is by no means rare—for anybody!—but despite being eminently sensitive I’ve largely been taking it in stride for awhile now. Sometimes it stings. These past couple weeks, I’m sure due to all sorts of factors, I’ve fallen to pieces. …Is it too much to say that today I really need a reminder that people want for my writing to exist in the world? It’s probably too much. But I’m always too much, and right now I truly need this.” — Rachel Vorona Cote, freelancer, The New Republic, Rolling Stone.

White House reporter questions Trump’s intelligence

“Yesterday, the president said ‘perhaps intelligence should go back to school!’ Today, he says they were somehow just treated unfairly by the media. Couldn’t he have reviewed transcript or talked to them or received a full briefing on what they said before posting a tweet?” — Josh Dawsey, White House reporter, The Washington Post. (RELATED: Journos Didn’t Care That Trump Canceled White House Christmas Media Party)

Sebastian Gorka badly insults Daily Beast reporter

“I asked Sebastian Gorka about his tweets; he told me to ‘go outside and lick a metal street lamp.'” — Will Sommer, The Daily Beast. Here. The argument involve former White House adviser Sebastian Gorka‘s recent tweets about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hiding an illness or being dead. (RELATED: Trump Wishes Ginsburg A Long Life)

In related news…

“This is a thing Trump said today: ‘So I didn’t see the report from the intelligence. When you read it, it’s a lot different than it was covered on in the news.'” — Daniel Dale, Washington correspondent, Toronto Star.

Gossip Roundup

Female pols plan to… wear all white to the SOTU to promote equal rights for women. Here.

President Trump shows visitors where Bill and Monica had sex. Here.

Om…Former New York AG Eric Schneiderman now teaches meditation? Here. Incidentally, the story is written by NBC News reporter Dareh Gregorian, husband to NYT‘s Maggie Haberman.

Democratic journos like Mika Scarborough… freak out over a Howard Schultz presidential run. Here.