This Lightweight Coat Heater Will Help You Survive Long Winters

These freezing winter months can be brutal on the body. Some days, even the warmest of jackets can’t seem to keep out the frosty air. Luckily, there is a solution to surviving the chilliest winters. Successfully funded on Indiegogo, the Torch 2.0 Coat Heater is the first of its kind.

Torch 2.0 Coat Heater on sale for $87

Invented to keep you toasty when the temperature drops well below freezing, the Torch 2.0 Coat Heater packs tons of awesome features. It’s lightweight and incredibly easy to install. With velcro bands and adhesive pads, this coat heater literally takes seconds to transfer between jackets. Plus, the whole thing weights no more than 4 oz!

Once set up, the Torch 2.0 Coat Heater provides soothing heat available in 3 different heat settings. If you’re too hot, simply adjust the coat heater with the touch of a button. The long-lasting battery life ensures you’ll be able to enjoy warmth for up to 4 hours. What’s really neat about the newest version of this coat heater is the cell phone charging capabilities. Never run out of battery on your smartphone again with this thing!

You don’t need to freeze in the winter months anymore. Get the Torch 2.0 Coat Heater today for just $87, which is 12% off the original price.

