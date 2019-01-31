This Upgraded Version Of The Instant Pot Is $50 Off Today

If you have been reading the Daily Dealer section over the last several years, you know that we are always following the price of the Instant Pot, the 7-in-1 pressure cooker that has taken the home cooking world by storm. But we also follow the price of the newer Instant Pot models, such as the “Instant Pot Duo Plus.” Instead of a 7-in-1 pressure cooker, it is a 9-in-1 pressure cooker. It has added three new cooking programs, Cake, Egg and Sterilize: “The Cake program has been designed to pressure cook soft and moist cakes; whereas, the Egg program has been created to prepare perfect eggs in just a few minutes. With the Sterilize program one can pasteurize milk, and sterilize baby bottles, jars, and utensils; as well as, perform certain types of canning much more conveniently than ever before!”

Today only, the 6-quart Duo Plus is $50 off – dropping it down to $20 less than the $100 price tag of the 3-quart version.

Instant Pot DUO Plus 60, 6 Qt 9-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Egg Cooker, Sauté, Steamer, Warmer, and Sterilizer on sale for $79.99

If you decide to get a new Instant Pot, you are going to need to know what to do with it. Check out our list of the best Instant Pot recipe cookbooks to get you started.

