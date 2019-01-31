Tomi Lahren Posts Jaw-Dropping Throwback Shot Rocking Sleeveless Blue Mini-Dress

Tomi Lahren posted a series of jaw-dropping throwback shots Thursday, one showing her rocking a sleeveless blue mini dress during her time with The Blaze.

The 26-year-old Fox Nation host looked gorgeous as ever as she posed wearing the fun royal blue number that had a cut-out in the chest and hit above her knees. She completed the great look with loose hair and brown lace-up high heels.

She captioned the post with a message about looking back at her time with the outlet, “As I put the finishing touches on my book (on sale in July) I figured it was only appropriate to throwback to my time at TheBlaze. It started rough and ended even tougher but I wouldn’t be the woman I am today without that experience. I love you for what you put me through. #TeamTomi #NeverPlayDead #throwbackthursday.” (RELATED: Tomi Lahren Settles Lawsuit With The Blaze)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tomi Lahren (@tomilahren) on Jan 31, 2019 at 10:46am PST

The former host of The Blaze’s social media account is definitely can’t miss with some gorgeous photos she’s shared from past television appearances to fun snaps rocking patriotic-themed fashion.

Here are a few we would be remiss not to share, including one post recently in honor of National Hat Day rocking a handful of hats, including the “Make America Great Again” cap and looking amazing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tomi Lahren (@tomilahren) on Jan 15, 2019 at 2:26pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tomi Lahren (@tomilahren) on Nov 9, 2018 at 2:28pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tomi Lahren (@tomilahren) on Oct 26, 2018 at 10:55am PDT