Tony Romo’s Play Prediction Percentage Is Higher Than His Completion Percentage During His Playing Days

Tony Romo is apparently better at predicting plays in the NFL than he is at actually throwing a football.

USA Today’s sub-site For The Win wrote the following about a study from The Wall Street Journal:

It reviewed all 2,599 plays from every game the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback called this season and counted the number of times he made a specific prediction, as opposed to a general observation. Romo has made 72 play predictions so far this season and was correct 68 percent of the time, according to the WSJ’s calculations. And that means statistically, he’s better at predicting NFL plays from the booth than completing passes because his career completion percentage is 65.3.

This is some laugh-out-loud funny stuff from The Wall Street Journal and Romo. I mean, he has lit up the league with his commentating. (RELATED: The Internet Reacts To Tony Romo Calling Plays During The AFC Championship Game)

His performance in the AFC title game between the Patriots and Chiefs was downright spectacular.

Romo knows exactly what’s going to happen every time pic.twitter.com/8A8Sv5uZUM — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 21, 2019

“Oh, they’re killing it. Usually means a motion and a run out wide to the right.” – Tony Romo before Patriots’ play Brady motions; Sony Michel runs ball to right, scores touchdown. pic.twitter.com/PzxyrV2JoO — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 21, 2019

To be fair, a career completion percentage above 65 percent is incredibly strong. It’s not like he had a low percentage that would be easy to beat out.

Romo was a very solid quarterback. Definitely one of the better guys in the game over the past two decades. Yet he’s even better at being a wizard calling games for CBS.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Romo (@tony.romo) on Sep 26, 2018 at 6:14am PDT

He’s also calling the Super Bowl Sunday between the Rams and Patriots. It should be an absolute classic, and the broadcast should be golden with the former Cowboys quarterback on the mic.

Can’t wait!

