Trump Reacts To Stacey Abrams Giving The Democratic SOTU Response

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he hopes failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams does a “good job” with the Democrats’ response to his State of the Union address next Tuesday.

Abrams lost to Republican Brian Kemp in the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election but has been selected to deliver the Democratic Party’s SOTU response.

“I campaigned against Stacey Abrams,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “I know that President Obama campaigned for her, Michelle Obama campaigned for her, Oprah campaigned for her and all Brian [Kemp] had was me. And he won fairly easily, you know. Fairly easily.”

WATCH:

“So I hope that she does a good job. I respect her. I don’t know her. I haven’t met her, but I hope she does a good job,” the president added.

The president also provided a preview for his own State of the Union address he is set to deliver next Tuesday, indicating that topics would include industry, immigration and unification. (EXCLUSIVE: Trump’s State Of The Union Guests Will Be ‘Border-Related’)

“I really think it’s going to be a speech that’s going to cover a lot of territory, but part of it’s going to be unity,” he said.

Follow Amber on Twitter