It’s Now Considered ‘Offensive’ To Tell Laid-Off Journalists ‘Learn To Code’—It Wasn’t For Coal Miners 

Twitter is cracking down on the hashtag #LearnToCode directed at laid-off journalists.

The hashtag began trending after the announcements that thousands of journalists had been laid off from various news organizations including Buzzfeed and the Huffington Post.

Dozens of journalists took to Twitter to announce they had been laid off, and some even used their tweets to try to get the attention of potential employers.

Some Twitter users seized the moment to give journos the same advice that was given to coal miners who were laid off during the Obama era thanks to overregulation: “Learn to code.”

Now Twitter is calling the hashtag “abusive” and against its policy if it’s directed at laid-off journalists.

So it was okay for Democrats and the liberal media to tell unemployed coal miners to learn to code, but it’s not okay to tell unemployed journalists the same.

Funny how that works. (RELATED: Obama Kept His Promise, 83,000 Coal Jobs Lost and 400 Mines Shuttered)

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

“America Uncensored” is a Daily Caller program dedicated to political stories dominating the news cycle. TheDC’s Stephanie Hamill is a straight shooter who isn’t afraid to tell you what she thinks.

Hamill has put the Left on blast for turning a blind eye to the violent MS-13 gang, talked about the Left’s war on white men and highlighted the dangers of socialized medicine in some of her recent monologues. Check out a few of Hamill’s other greatest videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

