Washington State Football Coach Mike Leach Gets Extension

KOMO News reported the following Wednesday afternoon:

Washington State University and football coach Mike Leach have agreed on a one-year contract extension that runs through the 2023 season. The school said Wednesday that Leach will be paid $3.75 million in 2019, and $4 million per year the following four years. Leach will also receive a one-time retention bonus of $750,000 following the 2020 season.

This is great news for everybody who loves college football. Leach is a god among men when it comes to the sport, and he’s hands down the funniest man in college football.

It’s gold every time he opens his mouth to speak. I honestly can’t remember the last time Leach didn’t make me laugh when talking. (RELATED: Legendary College Football Coach Has Amazing Rant About Recruit Rankings)

Something is honestly wrong with you if you don’t find Leach incredibly entertaining. Do you even have a brain if that’s the case?

Probably not.

You know what else Mike Leach does? He wins football games, and he does it with a lot less talent than other top teams.

Recruiting at WSU isn’t exactly easy, and yet, Leach just wins. He has just dominated these past few years for the Cougars. (RELATED: America’s Most Entertaining Football Coach Might Start Teaching A College Class)

I’m not sure there’s another coach in America who could win 10 games a year in a major conference with WSU’s roster.

I can’t wait to see what else Leach manages to do in the coming years. The entertainment value should be extremely high.

