VOTE: Who Is The Best Quarterback Of All Time?

This Sunday, the New England Patriots will take on the Los Angeles Rams for Super Bowl LIII. The Patriots and their superstar quarterback (QB) Tom Brady are not short on experience as they gear up for the 6:30 p.m. kickoff in Atlanta.

Brady has led the Patriots to the same stage eight times before, making this Sunday’s matchup his ninth appearance. He has racked up an impressive five titles. A sixth ring will expand his record as the winningest Super Bowl quarterback in history. The only active players with multiple Super Bowl wins are Eli Manning (2) and Ben Roethlisberger (2).

Rams QB Jared Geoff has been an undeniable force this season. Despite a controversial victory over the New Orleans Saints, the 24-year-old has posted comparable regular season stats to the 19-year veteran Brady.

Here are some other quarterbacks (in no particular order) who make the Brady-is-the-GOAT argument a bit more difficult to make. You decide for yourself.