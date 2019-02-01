Virginia Legislative Black Caucus Breaks Silence On Gov. Northam’s Yearbook Photo

The Virginia Legislative Black Caucus issued a statement Friday night in response to a photo that surfaced of Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and another person wearing blackface and a KKK outfit.

An image in Northam’s medical school yearbook surfaced Friday, which depicts one man dressed in blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan costume. But it remains unclear as to which one is Northam. (RELATED: Yearbook Page Of Democratic Gov. Northam Features KKK, Blackface)

“As was stated on the House floor today, the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus has no permanent friends, no permanent enemies, only permanent interests. We are still processing what we have seen about the Governor but unequivocally say that what has been revealed is disgusting reprehensible and offensive. We feel complete betrayal,” the statement began.

Official Virginia Legislative Black Caucus Statement pic.twitter.com/nfoziG1Ftd — VLBC (@VaBlackCaucus) February 2, 2019

“The legacy of slavery, racism, and Jim Crow has been an albatross around the necks of African Americans for over 400 years,” it continued. “These pictures rip off the scabs of an excruciatingly painful history and are a piercing reminder of this nation’s sins. Those who would excuse the pictures are just as culpable.”

Northam issued an apology Friday, acknowledging that he was, in fact, one of the people in that photo.

Black face in any manner is always racist and never okay. No matter the party affiliation, we can not stand for such behavior, which is why the @NAACP is calling for the resignation of Virginia Governor @RalphNortham — Derrick Johnson (@DerrickNAACP) February 2, 2019

In a statement, he said in part, “I am deeply sorry for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now. This behavior is not in keeping with who I am today and the values I have fought for throughout my career in the military, in medicine, and in public service. But I want to be clear, I understand how this decision shakes Virginians’ faith in that commitment.”



NAACP president Derrick Johnson also called for Northam to resign following the photo.

The quote on the yearbook page reads, “There are more old drunks than old doctors in this world so I think I’ll have another beer.” Both figures in the racist image seem to be holding cans of beer.

Virginia Democratic Senate Minority Leader Richard Saslaw has defended Northam.

