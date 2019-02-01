Cory Booker Has Been Running For President ‘Since Birth,’ Says Geraldo Rivera

Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera said Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey has been running for president “since birth,” on “Fox & Friends” Friday.

“Remember Cory Booker has been running for president since birth basically,” Rivera said. (RELATED: Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President)

“He’s one of those lean and hungry politicians. He’s charismatic,” he continued. “He’s on Stephen Colbert and Bill Maher’s show every other night. I think that he’ll try to go that route — the counter culture route and see if that has any traction.”

WATCH:

Booker released a video Friday declaring his intention to run for president in 2020. “The history of our nation is defined by collective action, by interwoven destinies of slaves and abolitionists, of those born here and those who chose America as home, of those who took up arms to defend our country, and those who linked arms to challenge and change it,” the senator said.

Rivera predicted Booker would be more of a centrist than others Democrats like New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), but said he’ll have trouble convincing voters of his competence and sincerity.

“My impression is he’ll be much more pragmatic than that. He’ll try to run left of center but not as far left as say AOC is,” he said.

“Booker, his, I think his real problem is whether or not he’s sincere — whether he’s a deep thinker,” Rivera added. “That whole ‘Spartacus’ preposterous moment during the [Supreme Court Justice] Brett Kavanaugh hearings, what was that all about? I am Spartacus. I am Napoleon. Whether he has traction, we’ll see. He has been running a long time.”

