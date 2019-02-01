Virginia Crisis Pregnancy Center Vandalized Amid Late-Term Abortion Debate

A Crisis Pregnancy Center in Virginia was vandalized amid debate about the state’s restrictions on abortion.

Jon Russell, a Culpeper, Virginia councilman, shared a video Friday of the aftermath of the alleged attack, which showed disturbing messages left on the premises. The phrases “you hate women,” “fake clinic,” and “Jesus hates this sh**” were spray-painted in red on the facilities. (RELATED: Gov. Northam: ‘I Don’t Have Any Regrets’ About Infanticide Comments’)

(Watch the video here.)

“This is not the Culpeper Virginia we love. This is not who we are as people,” Russell posted. “This happened last night. Please help our pregnancy center. We love women and their preborn babies. Enough with the violence.” (RELATED: Virginia Del. Kathy Tran Submitted Bill To Save Caterpillars On Same Day As Late-Stage Abortion Bill)

“My wife was taking my youngest to preschool, drove by and called me after she had seen it,” Russell told The Daily Caller. “I alerted the police but they had already got the call at about 3:30 a.m. this morning.”

The vandalism comes as the state’s proposed abortion law has dominated the news cycle. Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has been in hot water for appearing to endorse post-birth abortions during a Thursday radio interview.

“If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother,” Northam said.

Northam was attempting to defend a bill sponsored by Democratic Virginia Del. Kathy Tran that would have legalized abortion up until birth.

The bill was tabled Tuesday in the House of Delegates.

