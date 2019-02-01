These Are Can’t-Miss Pictures From Snowy England As Crowds Brave Weather To Meet Meghan Markle

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry thanked the crowd of well wishers Friday who had braved the snowy weather and waited in the cold temperatures in England just to meet them.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at Bristol Old Vic in Bristol, Britain, February 1, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

People wait for the arrival of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at Bristol Old Vic in Bristol, Britain, February 1, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

The pictures that surfaced from the royal couple’s event in Bristol were simply amazing, as photographers captured little kids bundled up in bright colorful coats as snow was falling, waiting to meet the latest member of the royal family and her husband.

Children wait for the arrival of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at Bristol Old Vic in Bristol, Britain, February 1, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at Bristol Old Vic in Bristol, Britain, February 1, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

The weather prevented the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from flying in for the event and taking the train instead.

“I hope everyone gets a nice cup of tea after this,” Markle explained. “Our train was a little bit delayed but we tried our best to get here fast.”

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at Bristol Old Vic in Bristol, Britain, February 1, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Lucky for us, the group of people were patient for their arrival because the pictures of Markle meeting the kids and adults in the crowd as snow flurries continued are simply amazing. (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex talks with residents as she arrives at Bristol Old Vic in Bristol, Britain, February 1, 2019. Marc Giddings/Pool via REUTERS

Clearly, the weather didn’t seem to effect anyone’s moods as everyone looked to be smiling and having a great time in the photos.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at Bristol Old Vic in Bristol, Britain, February 1, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Not to mention, how fashionable the Duchess looked once more rocking a long black coat with olive-green high heel boots for the outing.

“She looked really well,” Lucy Doyle, 31, said. “I was impressed to see her wearing heels as well on a snowy day.”

Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex talks with residents as she arrives at Bristol Old Vic in Bristol, Britain, February 1, 2019. Marc Giddings/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex talks with residents as she arrives at Bristol Old Vic in Bristol, Britain, February 1, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

The visit comes on the heels of reports that the newlyweds are planning to move out of Kensington Palace as soon as March to Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle so they can be all settled ahead of the arrival of their first child.

