These Are Can’t-Miss Pictures From Snowy England As Crowds Brave Weather To Meet Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry thanked the crowd of well wishers Friday who had braved the snowy weather and waited in the cold temperatures in England just to meet them.

The pictures that surfaced from the royal couple’s event in Bristol were simply amazing, as photographers captured little kids bundled up in bright colorful coats as snow was falling, waiting to meet the latest member of the royal family and her husband.

The weather prevented the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from flying in for the event and taking the train instead.

“I hope everyone gets a nice cup of tea after this,” Markle explained. “Our train was a little bit delayed but we tried our best to get here fast.”

Lucky for us, the group of people were patient for their arrival because the pictures of Markle meeting the kids and adults in the crowd as snow flurries continued are simply amazing. (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

Clearly, the weather didn’t seem to effect anyone’s moods as everyone looked to be smiling and having a great time in the photos.

Not to mention, how fashionable the Duchess looked once more rocking a long black coat with olive-green high heel boots for the outing.

“She looked really well,” Lucy Doyle, 31, said. “I was impressed to see her wearing heels as well on a snowy day.”

The visit comes on the heels of reports that the newlyweds are planning to move out of Kensington Palace as soon as March to Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle so they can be all settled ahead of the arrival of their first child.