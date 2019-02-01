DACA Recipient: ‘Politicians Who Don’t Support Trump’s Wall Aren’t Putting the American People First’

WATCH:

DACA recipient Hilario Yanez told the Daily Caller not only is he a Trump supporter, but that he also supports the idea of building a border wall.

Yanez said he’s not happy with the way Democrats are handling border wall negotiations, he says it shows Democratic politicians aren’t serious about helping “Dreamers.”

“If you’re anti-wall and anti-Trump, then honestly, we don’t need you at the negotiating table because, ultimately, what you’re saying is you’re not for the American people,” said Yanez. (RELATED: Trump: Pelosi Will Be Begging for a Wall After More Caravans.)

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

“America Uncensored” is a Daily Caller program dedicated to political stories dominating the news cycle. TheDC’s Stephanie Hamill is a straight shooter who isn’t afraid to tell you what she thinks.

Hamill has put the Left on blast for turning a blind eye to the violent MS-13 gang, talked about the Left’s war on white men and highlighted the dangers of socialized medicine in some of her recent monologues. Check out a few of Hamill’s other greatest videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

