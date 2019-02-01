Kamala Harris Calls For VA Gov. Northam To Resign Over Racist Photo

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris called on Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to resign Friday, after a photo surfaced of him either wearing a KKK hood or in blackface.

Leaders are called to a higher standard, and the stain of racism should have no place in the halls of government. The Governor of Virginia should step aside so the public can heal and move forward together. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 2, 2019

An image in Northam’s medical school yearbook, which featured one man in blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan outfit, surfaced Friday. But it remains unclear as to which one is Northam. (RELATED: Yearbook Page Of Democratic Gov. Northam Features KKK, Blackface)

The quote on the yearbook page says, “There are more old drunks than old doctors in this world so I think I’ll have another beer.” Both figures in the racist image seem to be holding cans of beer.

“I am deeply sorry for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now. This behavior is not in keeping with who I am today and the values I have fought for throughout my career in the military, in medicine, and in public service. But I want to be clear, I understand how this decision shakes Virginians’ faith in that commitment.”

He acknowledged that he is in the photo and released a statement saying so:

Northam doesn’t plan on resigning, saying, “I recognize that it will take time and serious effort to heal the damage this conduct has caused. I am ready to do that important work. The first step is to offer my sincerest apology and to state my absolute commitment to living up to the expectations Virginians set for me when they elected me to be their Governor.”

Harris announced she would run for president last week, on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

